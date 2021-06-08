Campazzo totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the Suns.

After a relatively quiet series against the Lakers, Campazzo finally found his footing, turning in a well-balanced performance despite the unfortunate result. With Monte Morris (two points in 23 minutes) going cold from the floor, Campazzo found himself with some added responsibility. After a fantastic end to the regular season, the Nuggets will be hoping for much of the same when the two teams meet again in Game 2.