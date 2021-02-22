Campazzo logged 16 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists and one rebound over 27 minutes in Sunday's 123-115 loss to Atlanta.

Campazzo was quite efficient from beyond the arc Sunday, and he scored a career-high 16 points during the loss. He's now scored in double figures in each of the past five matchups, averaging 14.0 points and 3.6 assists over 29.2 minutes per contest during that time.