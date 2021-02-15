Campazzo compiled 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 122-105 win over the Lakers.

The 15 points tied a career high for the rookie, who benefited from some extra run due to the early exit of Paul Millsap (knee) and the absences of Will Barton (personal), Gary Harris (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring). None of those four players are sure bets to be available for the Nuggets' next game Tuesday in Boston, so Campazzo could continue to fill an elevated role on the team's second unit for at least one more contest.