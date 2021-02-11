Campazzo (knee) tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one block across 13 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 133-95 win over the Cavaliers.

Back in action after missing the previous two games with an injury, Campazzo had the luxury of being eased back into the mix since the Nuggets were able to build an insurmountable lead early in the contest. The rookie guard fared well during his time on the court, but it's unclear if he'll remain inside of head coach Michael Malone's rotation when the Nuggets are at full strength. Campazzo may at least have a path to a second-unit role in the short term with wings PJ Dozier (hamstring) and Gary Harris (thigh) sidelined.