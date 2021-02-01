Campazzo scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds and five assists across 19 minutes in Sunday's win over the Jazz.

Campazzo was coming off three straight scoreless appearances, so this 11-point output -- his highest mark since he also scored 11 points in a Jan. 5 win over the Timberwolves -- came a bit out of nowhere. The 29-year-old rookie has scored 10-plus points in just three games this season, and he is not expected to be much of a fantasy asset going forward unless he experiences a sizable uptick in his playing time.