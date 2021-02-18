Campazzo had 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench in Wednesday night's loss to the Wizards.

With Gary Harris back in action, Campazzo shifted to the bench after making his first career start against Boston on Tuesday. He still played a key role in the rotation, draining a pair of threes and playing crunch-time minutes in a game that was decided by a pair of Bradley Beal free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining.