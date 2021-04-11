Campazzo tallied 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Celtics.

Campazzo replaced Jamal Murray (knee) in the backcourt once again and exceeded his previous attempts to absorb Murray's output. Sunday marked his first double-digit scoring total in seven weeks. The Nuggets appear to be handling Murray's status on a game-to-game basis heading into a three-game Week 17.