Campazzo had 19 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists and three steals in Saturday's loss to the Nets.

Campazzo continues to round into form as the interim starting point guard with several regulars -- including Monte Morris (hamstring) and Will Barton (hamstring) -- sidelined, and he's now averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals over the last four games (34.3 MPG). With a four-game week to finish out the regular season, Campazzo will continue to be a key late-season pickup for fantasy managers still jockeying for position.