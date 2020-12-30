Campazzo played 13 minutes off the bench and tallied one point (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two steals and one rebound Tuesday in the Nuggets' 125-115 loss to the Kings.

With Jamal Murray (elbow) out of the lineup, Campazzo took on a pronounced role off the bench, playing his most minutes of the season. The rookie showcased some intriguing passing skills during his time on the court, but unless the Nuggets are missing two or more guards from their rotation on a given night, Campazzo isn't expected to see his playing time pick up dramatically.