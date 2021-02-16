Campazzo will start Tuesday's game at Boston.
The 29-year-old will make the first start of his NBA career Tuesday with Monte Morris (shoulder), Will Barton (personal), Gary Harris (thigh) and PJ Dozier (hamstring) sitting out for Denver. Campazzo had 15 points in 26 minutes off the bench Sunday and should see plenty of run versus the Celtics.
