Campazzo will sign a two-year contract with the Nuggets, HoopsHype.com reports.

Campazzo has been playing for the EuroLeague team Real Madrid, but he will be coming to the United States to join the Nuggets. He'll likely be challenging Monte Morris for the backup point guard spot behind Jamal Murray. In his 20 appearances for Real Madrid this season, the 29-year-old averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 24.1 minutes.