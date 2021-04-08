Campazzo will start in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
With Jamal Murray ruled out with right knee soreness, Campazzo will make his second start of the season. Initially, it seemed likely that Monte Morris would get the start in Murray's place, but instead, Campazzo will get the nod at point guard for the Nuggets. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Dishes eight dimes in victory•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Career-high 10 assists•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Plays 20 minutes in return•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Out of protocols•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Officially out•
-
Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo: Listed as doubtful Monday•