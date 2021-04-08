Campazzo will start in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

With Jamal Murray ruled out with right knee soreness, Campazzo will make his second start of the season. Initially, it seemed likely that Monte Morris would get the start in Murray's place, but instead, Campazzo will get the nod at point guard for the Nuggets. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per game this season.