Campazzo tallied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Hornets.

The 30-year-old has at least one three-pointer and steal in five straight games, a span in which he's averaging 11.2 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. Campazzo has been a top-25 fantasy producer over the last couple of weeks, a trend that should continue with Monte Morris (hamstring) and Will Barton (hamstring) out of the lineup. The rookie will look to keep the good times rolling Thursday on the road against the 13th-seeded Timberwolves.