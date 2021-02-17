Campazzo recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 112-99 loss to the Celtics.

In his first career start, the 29-year-old rookie certainly played like a legitimate starter. He was efficient scoring the ball and committed just one turnover to his team-high eight dimes. As long as the Nuggets continue to be down the likes of Will Barton (personal), Gary Harris (thigh) and Monte Morris (shoulder), Campazzo will be in line for this kind of usage.