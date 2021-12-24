Campazzo recorded 12 points (3-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Hornets.

Campazzo has scored in double digits just six times this season, and while he struggled with his shot in this one, he still posted some decent numbers across the board. The Argentinian point guard is averaging just 7.8 points and 5.5 assists per game off the bench across 11 appearances this month.