Campazzo is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a knee injury, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Campazzo's injury is listed as right knee soreness. If he's unable to return Thursday, it will be a fairly notable blow to Denver's depth off the bench.
