Campazzo has been suspended for Saturday's Game 1 against the Warriors for his shove against Wayne Ellington during the final game of the regular season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Campazzo's absence probably won't affect things for Denver. The point guard hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation since mid-February.
