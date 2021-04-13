Campazzo tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Monday's 116-107 loss to the Warriors.

Campazzo moved back to the bench with Jamal Murray (knee) returning to the lineup. However, the demotion could be short-lived after Murray suffered a potentially serious injury to his other knee in the dying seconds of the game. If Murray is forced to the sideline, Campazzo could find himself back with the opening unit. While he is probably not going to be a must-roster player, he can have value if you simply need assists and steals.