Campazzo contributed five points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, three steals and two rebounds in 34 minutes Saturday in the Nuggets' 129-116 win over the Rockets.

Campazzo has now started at point guard in each of the Nuggets' last four games, but he's shot 20 percent or worse from the floor in three of those contests. The rookie's inaccurate shooting and low usage should continue to limit his upside as a scorer while he remains in the starting five, but as he demonstrated Saturday, he can have some value in the assists and steals categories. Jamal Murray (knee) is out for the season and Monte Morris (hamstring) and Will Barton (hamstring) are without clear timelines to return, so Campazzo should have a fairly clear path to a 30-plus-minute role for the time being.