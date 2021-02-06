Campazzo (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Campazzo left Thursday's game against the Lakers early after suffering a right knee injury and ultimately did not return. It remains unclear as to how much time the 29-year-old will have to miss, but expect Monte Morris and R.J. Hampton to have increased roles as long as Campazzo and Jamal Murray are sidelined.
