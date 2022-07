The Nuggets signed Brown to an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Brown went undrafted at the end of June but joined the Thunder for Summer League. The 6-foot-8 forward made four appearances for Oklahoma City and averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game. He'll join Denver for camp and is a strong candidate to at least land a G League spot.