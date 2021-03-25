The Nuggets acquired Clark and Aaron Gordon from the Magic on Thursday in exchange for R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and a protected 2025 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clark is a throw-in piece to go along with the headliner in Gordon, who will likely take over as a starting forward for Denver. Meanwhile, Clark will likely find himself outside of the rotation initially, which had been the case during the tail end of his tenure in Orlando. Clark had started eight straight games for Orlando at one point in February, but his opportunities began to dwindle once Al-Farouq Aminu was fully cleared to return from knee surgery. Over his 35 appearances in total with the Magic, Clark averaged 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.2 minutes while shooting a grisly 30.5 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from downtown.