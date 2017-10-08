Harris and the Nuggets agreed on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, according to sources, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Harris, a first-round (19th overall) in 2014, has developed into a cornerstone talent for the Nuggets after overcoming a poor rookie season. Since that rookie year, Harris has put the "shoot" in shooting guard, hitting 50.2 percent of his shots last season, including a heady 42 percent from three-point range.