Nuggets' Gary Harris: All-around line in loss
Harris totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Harris finished Thursday's loss with a well-rounded stat line as the Nuggets fell to a 2-1 series hole. Harris has been productive in the series, averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in three games.
