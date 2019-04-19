Nuggets' Gary Harris: All-around line in loss

Harris totaled 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Harris finished Thursday's loss with a well-rounded stat line as the Nuggets fell to a 2-1 series hole. Harris has been productive in the series, averaging 18.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in three games.