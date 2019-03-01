Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another frustrating performance
Harris finished with just eight points, four rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Utah.
Harris played 23 minutes again Thursday but failed to put up numbers worthy of a standard league roster spot. The Denver backcourt is quite crowded and Harris is struggling to find an identity. If there is a hot free agent available, dropping Harris is not the worst idea. He will likely get better but time is of the essence right now with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...