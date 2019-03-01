Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another frustrating performance

Harris finished with just eight points, four rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to Utah.

Harris played 23 minutes again Thursday but failed to put up numbers worthy of a standard league roster spot. The Denver backcourt is quite crowded and Harris is struggling to find an identity. If there is a hot free agent available, dropping Harris is not the worst idea. He will likely get better but time is of the essence right now with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner.