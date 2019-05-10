Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another solid complementary effort
Harris registered 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes during the Nuggets' 119-108 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
It was another well-rounded line for Harris, who'd upped his scoring over that of the previous contest in each game thus far until Thursday. The 24-year-old guard's total was actually just one point less than Tuesday's Game 5, however, while his 37.5 percent success rate from three-point range was his best since the series opener back on April 29. Harris will be counted on once again for his strong complementary numbers in Sunday's Game 7.
