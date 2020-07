Harris (undisclosed) and Torrey Craig (undisclosed) are expected to arrive Sunday evening in Orlando, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.

Both players will need to complete a 48-hour quarantine period upon their arrival before being cleared to join team workouts. Michael Porter, Monte Morris and PJ Dozier remain away from the team for unspecified reasons. Assuming everything goes smoothly, Harris should have enough practice time to prepare for Denver's first game against Miami on Aug. 1.