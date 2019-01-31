Nuggets' Gary Harris: Available Wednesday

Harris (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris, who was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest, appears to be fully healthy and will play against the Pelicans. He'll likely resume his normal starting role in which he's averaged 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 threes in 29.7 minutes this season.