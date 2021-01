Harris posted eight points (2-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Jazz.

Harris was able to return from a two-game absence but, as it has been the trend during most of the season, he struggled from the field and was unable to get things going. He has posted four single-digit scoring performances across his first 11 games of the campaign and is only averaging 10.4 points per game.