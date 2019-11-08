Nuggets' Gary Harris: Back on injury report
Harris is probable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.
Harris was previously removed from Denver's injury report, the team is listing him as probable on the final report of Thursday evening. The expectation is that he'll be cleared closer to tipoff.
