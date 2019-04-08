Nuggets' Gary Harris: Boosts scoring in win
Harris posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in the Nuggets' 115-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Harris' scoring tally paced the Nuggets on a night when Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap all sat for rest. Point totals such as Sunday's have been hard to come by for Harris lately, as he'd last scored more than 18 points back on March 6. The 24-year-old's yo-yo production has largely been the byproduct of poor shooting -- even factoring in Sunday's 66.7 percent effort, Harris' 42.2 percent success rate for the season is his lowest since his rookie 2014-15 campaign.
