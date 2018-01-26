Harris (foot) will play during Thursday's contest against the Knicks.

Harris was originally listed as questionable, but coach Michael Malone hinted prior to the game that he expected Harris to take the floor. That will be the case Thursday, though he could be under a minutes limit, making him a risky DFS option. If that's the case, Will Barton would likely see an uptick in workload.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories