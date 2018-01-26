Nuggets' Gary Harris: Cleared to play Thursday
Harris (foot) will play during Thursday's contest against the Knicks.
Harris was originally listed as questionable, but coach Michael Malone hinted prior to the game that he expected Harris to take the floor. That will be the case Thursday, though he could be under a minutes limit, making him a risky DFS option. If that's the case, Will Barton would likely see an uptick in workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Trending towards probable Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 13 during Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops 25 in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Reunites with team to score 18 points in loss•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.