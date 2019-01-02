Nuggets' Gary Harris: Cleared to play Tuesday
Harris (hip) will make his return Tuesday against the Knicks and is expected to come off the bench, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite being limited in practice Monday, it appears Harris has made quick progress in his recovery, and he will take the floor Tuesday after an 11-game absence. Harris is expected to see limited, as coach Michael Malone will ease the shooting guard back into the fold.
