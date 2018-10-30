Nuggets' Gary Harris: Clutch in late stages of tight win
Harris registered 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Harris netted nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and also recorded a key steal on Nikola Mirotic with 38.2 seconds remaining and the Nuggets clinging to 109-104 lead. Harris has stepped up his offensive contributions alongside his usual stellar defensive work, as he's averaging a career-best 20.0 points through his first six games while shooting 50.0 percent on an average of a career-high 15.3 shot attempts. The 24-year-old guard forms one of the best young backcourt tandems in the league with Jamal Murray, and the increase in usage he's displayed thus far this season has also led to new high-water marks in rebounds (3.8) and assists (3.8).
