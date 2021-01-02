Harris is shooting just 15.0 percent from three through the Nuggets' first five games.
Harris has actually been great from two-point range this season, which is salvaging his scoring performances, as he's posting 8.8 points per game while shooting 62.5 percent from inside the arc. If Harris can find his three-ball, he should be in line for a solid season provided he stays aggressive.
