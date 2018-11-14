Harris recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Rockets.

Harris has been the key cog for the Nuggets from deep, hitting half of his shots from deep while the rest of the starters hitting just 30 percent of their attempts from downtown. On top of that, Harris now has seven steals over the last two games, making him a viable asset for his team and owners alike due to his defensive energy and shooting ability.