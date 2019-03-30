Nuggets' Gary Harris: Comes up small in win

Harris finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two steals and a rebound across 31 minutes in the Nuggets' win over the Thunder on Friday.

Harris finished with a less productive stat line than usual in Friday's win. He hasn't been a huge contributor for the Nuggets this season, but he's practically invisible when Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are cooking. That will probably be the case more often than not over the final couple of weeks of the NBA season.