Nuggets' Gary Harris: Coming off the bench Thursday
Harris will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Kings, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Harris is working his way back from a hip injury that sidelined him for 11 games to end the calendar year. Tuesday marked his first game back on the court, as he managed to contribute six points (1-5 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists across 20 minutes in a win over the Knicks. Look for his minutes to increase closer to his 31.7 season-average is he continues to return to full strength.
