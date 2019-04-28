Nuggets' Gary Harris: Complimentary effort Saturday
Harris totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 victory over San Antonio.
Harris managed 11 points in 41 minutes Saturday, providing solid enough contributions in the Game 7 victory. He has looked a little better over the course of the playoffs but will need to step up even further as the Nuggets look to advance to the Conference Finals.
