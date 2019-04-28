Nuggets' Gary Harris: Complimentary effort Saturday

Harris totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 41 minutes during Saturday's 90-86 victory over San Antonio.

