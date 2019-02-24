Nuggets' Gary Harris: Continues with minutes restriction

Harris will continue to come off the bench while on a minutes restriction, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris returned to action after seven games Friday against the Mavericks and had eight points and two rebounds in 21 minutes. He is currently limited to about 20 minutes per game and the Nuggets are apparently in no hurry to rush him back into the starting lineup. Malik Beasley is likely to continue in the starting role while the minutes restriction is in place.