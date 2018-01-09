Nuggets' Gary Harris: Contributes 22 points in defeat
Harris pitched in 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
Harris got off to a slow start overall in the first half but came on in the second, leading to his third game in the last four with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The fourth-year guard remained hot from long distance, and he's now shooting an impressive 47.8 percent from behind the arc over four January contests. Harris' pivotal role in the Nuggets' offense and typically stellar defense affords him an abundance of playing time with which to continue churning out career bests in scoring (16.7), assists (3.2) and steals (1.9).
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 17 during Saturday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ties career high with 36 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Pours in 15 in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Drops team-high 19 points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's return•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returning Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start