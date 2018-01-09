Harris pitched in 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.

Harris got off to a slow start overall in the first half but came on in the second, leading to his third game in the last four with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The fourth-year guard remained hot from long distance, and he's now shooting an impressive 47.8 percent from behind the arc over four January contests. Harris' pivotal role in the Nuggets' offense and typically stellar defense affords him an abundance of playing time with which to continue churning out career bests in scoring (16.7), assists (3.2) and steals (1.9).