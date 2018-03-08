Nuggets' Gary Harris: Contributes across the board
Harris had 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.
Harris was his normal solid self Wednesday, connecting on another four triples on his way to 18 points. He has had himself a very nice fantasy season thus far and is currently the 28th ranked player in standard leagues. He still manages to fly under the radar with his low-key production and Nikola Jokic putting up some ridiculous lines. While his ceiling is not as astronomical as some other superstars, he has a very high floor and consistency if one of his great strengths.
