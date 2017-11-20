Nuggets' Gary Harris: Contributes team-high 20 points in loss
Harris posted 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers.
Harris spearheaded a short-handed Denver squad that was missing Nikola Jokic after the second quarter due to an ejection. The 23-year-old sharpshooter has had the hot hand over the last pair of contests, shooting a blistering 66.6 percent (16-for-24), matching that success rate from three-point range over that span as well. Harris has shot at least 50.0 percent in five of his last seven games and is sports a career-best 51.0 percent success rate from the field and 47.9 percent from behind the arc.
