Nuggets' Gary Harris: Could be out 'another week or so'
Harris (knee), according to coach Michael Malone, might be sidelined "for another week or so", Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Harris has been sidelined over the past six tilts while recovering from a right knee sprain. And, considering he hasn't yet returned to practice, is seemingly in line to miss around another week. Though the Nuggets would ideally not want to rush him back, the team is in a close, heated battle to make the postseason. More information on the situation should arrive as he continues to work his way back.
