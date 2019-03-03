Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing return to starting five

Harris totaled just eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Harris moved back into the starting lineup Saturday but failed to come through for his owners. He has been very disappointing since making his return from injury and the time may have come for him to be dropped in many formats. If you are sitting nicely at the top of your standings, perhaps you could hold on to see if he can get things going. His playing time is increasing ever so slowly and for those in need of immediate gratification, a more appealing option may be available on the waivers.