Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing return to starting five
Harris totaled just eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Harris moved back into the starting lineup Saturday but failed to come through for his owners. He has been very disappointing since making his return from injury and the time may have come for him to be dropped in many formats. If you are sitting nicely at the top of your standings, perhaps you could hold on to see if he can get things going. His playing time is increasing ever so slowly and for those in need of immediate gratification, a more appealing option may be available on the waivers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Returns to starting five•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Starting Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely to start next week•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Another frustrating performance•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Poor production in victory•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Continues with minutes restriction•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...