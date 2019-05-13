Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing season comes to an end

Harris tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harris ended Sunday's heartbreaking loss with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He was the only Nuggets' player to eclipse 50 percent from the field, a stat that certainly contributed to the loss. This ends what has been a disappointing season for Harris, albeit due to a number of injuries. To be fair, he has appeared somewhat rejuvenated during the playoffs and the hope would be that he can continue that kind of form moving forward. He is likely to fall in a number of fantasy drafts next season and could be a sneaky late round pick should he be able to recapture the form from just 12 months ago.