Harris does not have a minutes limit for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Timberwolves, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports. According to coach Michael Malone, "If I have to play Gary Harris 30 minutes tonight, I'll play Gary Harris 30 minutes."

Ideally, coach Michael Malone would probably like to avoid playing Harris 30 minutes while coming off a knee injury, though if the team loses, they'll be out of the playoffs. While Harris shouldn't be expected to see more than the 18 minutes he played during his previous game, there is a justifiable reason to take a risk on him in DFS, especially since the game could remain close.