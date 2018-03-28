Nuggets' Gary Harris: Doubtful Friday vs. Thunder
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that Harris (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
While it appears that Harris will be sidelined for a seventh straight game, Malone is optimistic the fourth-year wing's absence won't last much longer beyond that. If Harris is able to practice Saturday in some capacity, it sounds like the Nuggets would feel comfortable inserting him back into the lineup Sunday against the Bucks. Once Harris is back in the fold, Will Barton will likely head back to the bench and see a reduction in both minutes and usage. Barton has averaged 17.3 points (on 41.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 treys, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 35.2 minutes per contest during Harris' six-game hiatus.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...