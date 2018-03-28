Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said that Harris (knee) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

While it appears that Harris will be sidelined for a seventh straight game, Malone is optimistic the fourth-year wing's absence won't last much longer beyond that. If Harris is able to practice Saturday in some capacity, it sounds like the Nuggets would feel comfortable inserting him back into the lineup Sunday against the Bucks. Once Harris is back in the fold, Will Barton will likely head back to the bench and see a reduction in both minutes and usage. Barton has averaged 17.3 points (on 41.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 treys, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 35.2 minutes per contest during Harris' six-game hiatus.