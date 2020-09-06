Harris had 13 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 victory over the Clippers.

Harris was finally able to contribute on the offensive end of the floor, nailing four triples on his way to 13 points. His peripheral numbers were lacking as has been the case with Harris in recent times. The Nuggets are going to need all the production they can get from their role players if they are to push the Clippers all the way.