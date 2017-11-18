Harris scored 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding five assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.

The Nuggets could do almost nothing wrong on offense in this one, particularly once Anthony Davis left the game early in the second half with a concussion, so Harris enjoyed a very strong return after missing two games due to a shoulder issue. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 2.3 three-pointers per game so far, and he's quietly forming a very intriguing backcourt in Denver alongside emerging star Jamal Murray.